Virginia early voting begins Friday

Early voting begins Friday for Virginia residents for this year's general elections.

Virginians will elect the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates and some local offices in the November 2 races.

The deadline to register to vote - or update an existing registration - is Tuesday, October 12. The last day of in-person early voting is Saturday, October 30.

On Thursday, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed over abortion and vaccination policies in their first gubernatorial debate of the general election season.

Voting, registration and ballot answers from the Virginia Department of Elections can be found online.