Virginia deputies serving warrant use Narcan to revive man suspected of overdosing

Deputies serving a warrant in northern Virginia used Narcan to revive a man who was suspected of overdosing.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office deputies were on Woodstream Boulevard in Stafford Friday to serve a reckless driving warrant.

They found the suspect in his home and informed him of his wanted status. When the suspect tried to wake his friend to tell him the news, police say they say that the man was unresponsive and was displaying signs of overdosing.

Deputies administered Narcan and the man’s breathing improved. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment and is expected to recover.

The wanted suspect was served on his outstanding warrant and was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.