Virginia Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy leaving legislature to focus on Gov campaign
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Virginia Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy is leaving her post in the state legislature to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.
Carroll Foy – who is from Prince William County - posted a video Tuesday morning announcing the move.
The departure will prompt a special election before the state’s General Assembly convenes Jan. 13, according to the Washington Post.
Carroll Foy faces a challenging field among her fellow Democrats.
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and State Senator Jennifer McLellan have also announced that they are running to succeed Ralph Northam.
Former Governor Terry McAuliffe has filed paperwork to run, but has not formally announced it.
