Virginia declares temporary eviction moratorium

With the Commonwealth – and the nation – mired in a depression brought on by the novel coronavirus, Virginia leaders announced on Monday a step to help renters on hard times.

According to Governor Ralph Northam, Virginia’s top court declared a moratorium on evictions through June 28.

The governor’s office says the moratorium is in place while they work on a rent-relief plan.

The details of the rent-relief plan will arrive in the coming weeks, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Unemployment in Virginia – and the nation – has surged as businesses shut down to combat the spread of COVID-19.

While the state recently took steps to reopen those businesses, experts expect the impact of the pandemic to linger.

