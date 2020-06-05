Most of Virginia enters phase 2 of reopening plan

Most of Virginia is entering phase two today. This comes as statewide health metrics reportedly show positive signs.

We’re told Virginia’s hospital bed capacity remains stable, the percentage of people hospitalized with a positive or pending coronavirus test is apparently trending downward and the governor’s office says no hospitals are reporting PPE shortages.

Northern Virginia and Richmond will remain in phase one.

Phase two means fitness centers can open indoor areas at 30 percent capacity.

Stafford is the northernmost part of the Commonwealth moving into phase two.

Phase two also allows restaurant and beverage establishments to offer indoor dining at half occupancy.

Governor Ralph Northam says certain recreation and entertainment venues without shared equipment may open with restrictions.

Swimming pools may also increase operations to indoor and outdoor exercise, diving and swim class.

Overnight summer camps and indoor entertainment venues, amusement parks and fairs will remain closed.

Even though businesses can open today, we noticed many have not. Instead, they’re using today to prepare and many say they’re planning to reopen on Monday. A gym in Stafford says they’re opening Monday.

Enhanced cleaning, masks and social distancing remain required.

The governor and Virginia public health officials say they will continue to evaluate data.

