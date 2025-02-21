Virginia couple wins free dream wedding at Arlington County Public Library

When you think about wedding venues, you may picture a hotel, a winery, a church or country club – but what about the library?

A contest in Arlington County has landed one lucky, book-loving couple a dream wedding – all expenses paid.

When Arlington County Public Library put out a call for couples to enter their contest back in November, they were stunned at how many couples applied, and after going through dozens of applications, they narrowed it down to one lucky couple.

Their Love Story

Years in the Making:

Katie and Vincent’s 12-year love story began as students at the University of Chicago. Now, their next chapter will begin at the Arlington County Public Library, where they will hold their wedding over the summer.

"I still can’t believe it. It doesn’t feel real," Katie told FOX 5. She says when she found out she and her soon-to-be husband won the contest, she said she "just started crying. I was with my mother that day."

For two bookworms, the library seemed like the perfect setting for the couple to tie the knot.

"It’s super cool," Vincent said. "That’s as high as my emotions get. That’s pretty high."

And we’re not talking about any regular readers. Katie says she typically reads about 120 books each year.

"I read as many genres as possible. In different years I fluctuate up and down," she said.

And Vincent? Well, he says, "I do my best to keep up with Katie."

Searching for the Perfect Couple

Library Looks:

Being avid readers was certainly a requirement for the library’s wedding contest, where 50 couples from all over the DMV applied.

"We were looking for a couple who’s bookish and nerdy and uses the library and reads. But also isn't opposed to having their ceremony open to the public, so we needed outgoing personalities," Arlington County librarian Brittany Veland said.

The library’s judging committee was highly impressed with the couple’s creative submission.

"What we ended up doing was submitting a cookbook – favorite recipes, stories about our relationship," Katie said.

The nonprofit group Friends of the Arlington Public Library will help pay and plan for everything from cake, to flowers, to catering and even a dj and photo booth for the reception to be held in the library’s auditorium.

Planning for the Big Day

What's next:

Now Katie and Vincent will get to skip the nerves and all the stress of wedding planning but the wedding day butterflies were still there, as they practiced their walk, getting ready to begin a whole new chapter.

The couple’s wedding is scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 12. If you’d like to join in on the unique experience, just keep in mind that it’s first come, first serve!