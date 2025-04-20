Expand / Collapse search

Virginia confirms first measles case of 2025, child under 4-years-old

By
Published  April 20, 2025 11:18am EDT
    • A child under the age of four is reportedly the first case of measles in Virginia of the year.
    • According to the department, the child lives in the Northwest Region and recently traveled internationally and was not infectious while traveling.

VIRGINIA - The Virginia Department of Health reports the first case of measles of the year, a child under 4-years-old who recently traveled internationally.

According to the department, the child lives in the Northwest Region and recently traveled internationally and was not infectious while traveling. Anyone who visited the below locations during the exposure periods may be at risk of developing measles if they are not immune.     

Virginia residents with additional questions about these exposures should contact their local health department or call the Virginia Department of Health at (804) 363-2704 or email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov

The Source: Information from the Virginia Department of Health was used to write this report. 

