Virginia confirms first measles case of 2025, child under 4-years-old

The Virginia Department of Health reports the first case of measles of the year, a child under 4-years-old who recently traveled internationally.

According to the department, the child lives in the Northwest Region and recently traveled internationally and was not infectious while traveling. Anyone who visited the below locations during the exposure periods may be at risk of developing measles if they are not immune.

Advanced Urgent Care, Kaiser Permanente Canton Hill Medical Center, 13285 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Pediatrics, 1201 Hospital Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Virginia residents with additional questions about these exposures should contact their local health department or call the Virginia Department of Health at (804) 363-2704 or email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov .