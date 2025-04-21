Virginia confirms first 2025 measles case in child under 4-years-old

Virginia health leaders are tracking the state’s first case of measles this year and working to determine who may be at risk.

By the numbers:

Virginia’s Department of Health says the infected patient is a child up to four years old who recently traveled internationally prior to testing positive.

Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center Advanced Urgent Care in Northern Virginia is considered a potential exposure site – meaning a location the patient is believed to have visited while contagious with measles.

The Virginia Department of Health says this Kaiser Permanente location is one of two healthcare centers the infected young patient visited last week.

The visit was on Tuesday April 15 between 10:00a.m. and 1:30p.m.

Why you should care:

Measles is highly contagious all year round.

The Virginia Department of Health says anyone exposed is considered to "be at risk of developing measles and should contact their healthcare provider immediately."

The Virginia Department of Health goes on to say those exposed should watch for symptoms for three weeks after the date of the potential exposure.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose and watery eyes before a rash appears on the face and body. If symptoms of measles are noticed, the person exposed should immediately self-isolate by staying home.