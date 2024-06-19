This Virginia city was ranked one of the safest and most affordable places to live

article

A recent study has named a Virginia city one of the safest and most affordable cities in the United States to live in.

According to the study by GOBankingRates, Virginia Beach was ranked as one of the best cities to live in based on the price of living and crime rate averages.

Cities were ranked from lowest to highest according to the averages, with the rankings based on crimes per 1,000 people, which were then compared to the national average.

Virginia Beach came in at number 12 on the rankings with a median household income of $87,544, a total monthly cost of living of $4,730 and an average of just 400 violent crimes.

Elgin, Illinois took the top spot in the study. The median house income there is $85,998 with the low monthly cost of living at just over $4,000 and an average of 215 violent crimes. This was followed by Cary, North Carolina and Gilbert, Arizona.

Virginia Beach was also ranked among the 150 best places to live in the country, according to a U.S. News & World report.

Four cities throughout Virginia and Maryland made the list, but Virginia Beach had the highest ranking for cities in our area, taking the #8 spot. The study cites the city's friendly residents, relaxed atmosphere and sunny beach views.