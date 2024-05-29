These Virginia and Maryland cities are the top places to live in the US, new report shows

article

Four cities across Virginia and Maryland have been ranked among the 150 best places to live in the country, according to a U.S. News & World report.

The new 2024-2025 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list was released Tuesday.

Virginia Beach had the highest ranking for cities in our area, taking the #8 spot. The study cites the city's friendly residents, relaxed atmosphere and sunny beach views.

Next up is Richmond, which is ranked the 64th best city to live in. More than 7 million tourists visit Richmond each year to explore its rich American history, U.S. News & World says. The city boasts a vibrant food scene as well as a variety of entertainment options including concerts and theater performances to family-friendly festivals.

U.S. News also reports that housing costs in Richmond are slightly lower than the national median, and the average salary here is roughly on par with the national average.

Baltimore was ranked the 118th best place to live.

"Baltimore's elegant architecture, friendly people and lively pockets of nightlife and music make Charm City a pleasant and fun place to call home. The metro area also boasts a restaurant scene that goes beyond the city's famous crab cakes, pit beef and Berger cookies," U.S. News & Report says.

Baltimore was also ranked No. 54 on the Best Places to Retire List .

The smaller town of Salisbury , Md. ranked 126th. While lesser known, U.S. News & Report says Salisbury is continuing to grow as the hub of the Maryland-Delaware metropolitan area.

"Though it is home to Salisbury University and draws major events such as the National Folk Festival, a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown will take you to the farm fields of surrounding Wicomico County," U.S. News said . "It is a melting pot of college students, retirees and families who might all be seen together enjoying a Saturday night at a microbrewery or watching a minor league baseball game."

To hit the top of the list, cities must have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

Cities in the rankings are evaluated using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources, according to U.S. News & World.

This year, U.S. News adjusted its scoring for stronger considerations of a city's value and job market, as well as a town's quality of life and desirability.

The top 10 places to live in the United States, according to the U.S. News methodology, are:

Naples, Florida Boise, Idaho Colorado Springs, Colorado Greenville, South Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Raleigh, North Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Virginia Beach, Virginia Austin, Texas Boulder, Colorado

Washington, D.C. was ranked the 44th best place to live in the U.S.