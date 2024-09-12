Virginia carnival worker catches flying phone dropped from upside-down ride

A carnival attendee in Virginia, captured the moment a carnival worker made an amazing save when he caught a phone dropped from an upside-down ride recently.

Sierra Robertson, who captured the video, told Storyful her son’s friend dropped her phone while on a ride at a carnival in Culpeper, Virginia, in August.

"Good catch!" someone can be heard yelling in the video, after the worker saves the phone from hitting the ground.

"We were so thankful he was able to catch it and nobody got hurt," Robertson told Storyful.