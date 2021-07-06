Virginia Capitol riot suspect said his home could become ‘Waco 2.0’: FBI

article

A Virginia man who was allegedly part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 also had an AK-47 and Molotov cocktail components at his home, which he said could become "Waco 2.0," according to court documents.

READ MORE: Capitol riot suspect pleads guilty to charge carrying max sentence of 20 years in prison

Fi Duong of Alexandria revealed the weaponry to an undercover FBI agent during a number of meetings, and also talked about his contacts with violent militia groups.

READ MORE: Marine arrested in Virginia on Capitol riot charges

According to a complaint, Duong told both a D.C. undercover police officer and an FBI undercover agent that he was associated with "loosely affiliated group of like minded individuals," which he compared to a known militia group in Northern Virginia. He noted, however, that his group operated with more secrecy.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Duong disclosed to the FBI agent that while he was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, he dressed in black in order to appear to be what he described as an Antifa member.

In addition, he wore two masks – including what he described as a "Japanese style" mask.

During a February 12 meeting that Duong described as a "Bible study" that included people from his group, as well as the undercover agent, he reportedly discussed forming a secessionist "state of Appalachia."

At the same meeting, Duong had a number of firearms – including an AK-47 – on his bed in his house.

At another meeting, the FBI agent said, Duong brought a speaker who he described as his "three percenter contact."

The complaint details a number of instances in which the agent and Duong discussed testing Molotov cocktails. It also explains that he had components in his possession that could be used to make Molotov cocktails, and ways in which he thought he could improve on them.