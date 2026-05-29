Bret Michaels latest to pull out of Freedom250 Great American State Fair. Here's who's left

Poison frontman Bret Michaels announced Friday morning that he is no longer performing at the "Great American State Fair" taking place on the National Mall this summer.

What we know:

Michaels posted on Instagram on Friday, saying "what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of."

He also noted concerns about safety and threats made to himself, his family, band and fans.

The backstory:

On Thursday, Martina McBride, Morris Day, the Commodores and Young MC alerted their fans on social media that they would not be performing at the Great American State Fair.

"Contrary to rumors, Morris Day & the Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair,'" Day posted on Instagram with the caption, "It’s a No for Me."

"I have informed my agents that I will not be performing at the Freedom 250 event," said Young MC. "The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.’ I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged."

What's next:

Still left on the lineup are Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory and Milli Vanilli.

"I am here to entertain and unite people, not divide them," Milli Vanilli frontman Fab Morvan said. "Let’s celebrate life & music and take a trip down memory lane. I feel honored to be a part of as it will celebrate the 250 Year Anniversary of America with so many other accomplished artists."

Milli Vanillli's Rob Pilatus passed in 1998; Morvan has attempted a solo career under the Milli Vanilli name.

C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams became the third artist to pull out of the Freedom250 festival, but later backtracked on his statement during an 8-minute rant on social media.

Williams says he initially told his agent, "You didn’t say nothing about Trump… Yeah, no, I ain’t gonna be able to do that."

However, the rapper quickly shifted in response to backlash and anger from commenters, ending his video by saying,"I might do the motherf------ show."



