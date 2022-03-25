Virginia Bride Magazine ‘Dream Wedding’ winners revealed!

The votes are in! After over 12,000 of you voted online for the couple you wanted to see walk down the aisle in style with a luxury wedding – we have a winner!

April and Taquan took home the grand prize -- a luxury wedding worth over $100,000 from Virginia Bride Magazine!

The contest began in December of last year – and over the past few months -- couples have submitted stories and pictures hoping for their chance to win!

The lucky couple, April and Taquan, met just before the COVID-19 pandemic stuck. April said winning was a ‘mind-blowing’ experience!

Virginia Bride Magazine Publisher Angeline Frame said no expense will be spared – from the gown to the honeymoon to everything in between!