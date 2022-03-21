Vote for your favorite couple in Virginia Bride Magazine’s luxury dream wedding giveaway

You may recall back in December, FOX 5 and Virginia Bride Magazine tied the knot…partnering to give away a luxury wedding worth over $100,000!

Over the past few months, couples have submitted stories and pictures to Virginia Bride Magazine hoping for the chance to win.

They are now one step closer because we have the final three here to share a little more about why they should walk down the aisle in style!

Our FOX 5 viewers have the chance to vote on which couple will take home the dream wedding of a lifetime.

Let's meet the final three:

Autumn and Austin

Autumn and Austin met in their high school biology class. Autumn wrote in her submission, "What's been difficult for planning our wedding is I am a full time student. I've been a full time student since graduating high school, so I've never been able to work a full time job and essentially make money for long term savings. I've learned to save and utilize the money I do have, so that I can last just over one more year until I graduate and start my dream career in Medical Imaging."

April and Taquan

April and Taquan met with a mere swipe to the right! They say their first date lasted 7 hours and included a candle making class! April wrote this in her submission, "Only a few months into their relationship the COVID pandemic struck the world and Taquan's Army Reserve unit was mobilized to combat COVID. While Taquan was on orders April kept his Pomeranian and upon his return back to Virginia she decided they should add her very own puppy to the mix! The four are excited to officially spend their lives together as family!"

Yesenia and Dave

Yesenia and Dave met at work. Dave says this about his fiancé: The moment I first saw Yesenia I was in awe, and I asked a co-worker (who was her friend) to introduce me to her. It took a little time and eventually I had to muster up the guts and do it myself. We talked about the future, and she told me she was about to move to Florida for a promotion within her job. Our first kiss happened under the starlit sky while I held her floating on the Shenandoah River on a camping trip with friends. I lost my flip flop on that journey, but I gained a best friend and a lover for the rest of my life. Yesi chose to stay close to her family and stayed in Virginia moved in with me.

Now that you've read more about the couples, take a moment to vote for the one you think should win the wedding!

Voting will close on March 24th and winners will be announced live on GoodDayDC!