Virginia bill would do away with state-run ABC liquor stores

A Virginia lawmaker has filed a bill that would do away with the state's monopoly on liquor sales and put an end to state-run ABC stores.

Delegate Nick Freitas says the state's current system for liquor sales is outdated, tweeting:

"Prohibition ended nearly 90 years ago. There is absolutely no reason to maintain a state monopoly on the sale of alcohol. That’s why I just introduced legislation to abolish the ABC system in Virginia."

House Bill 328 requires the board of directors of the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority to "dispose of all real estate used as government stores and to terminate leased property upon which the board has operated a government store."

It would also allow private businesses to have a chance to sell packaged hard liquor.

FOX 5 reached out to the state's ABC Authority and were told they are reviewing the legislation but it's still too early for them to comment.

Delegate Freitas was not available for an interview.