Virginia Attorney General primary: Where candidates stand on key issues

The Brief Voters head to the polls today as two Democrats compete to take on GOP incumbent Jason Miyares. Shannon Taylor and Jay Jones both support abortion rights and consumer protection, but differ in their approaches to civil rights, policing, and corporate accountability. The winner will face Miyares in one of Virginia’s most closely watched statewide races this fall.



Virginia voters head to the polls Tuesday to select party nominees in several high-profile statewide races, including the attorney general. Two Democrats, Jay Jones and Shannon Taylor, are vying for the chance to challenge Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in November.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, who made history in 2021 as Virginia’s first Hispanic American statewide officeholder, is unopposed in the GOP primary. While in office, he has focused on consumer protections and advocacy on key federal issues, such as mortgage data practices, veterans’ rights and fentanyl enforcement.

Meet the Democratic candidates

Two Democrats, both with legal backgrounds and political experience, are hoping to unseat Miyares in November.

Jay Jones

Jay Jones, a former state delegate from Norfolk, previously served as an assistant attorney general and ran for attorney general in 2021. Jones is campaigning on a progressive platform that includes protecting abortion rights, confronting corporate power and defending civil and constitutional rights. He has emphasized his intent to challenge government overreach and safeguard voting access

"As Attorney General, I will always put the well-being of Virginia first and never stay silent out of party loyalty so we can best protect Virginia families and communities," his campaign website states.

Shannon Taylor

Shannon Taylor, Henrico County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney since 2011, has nearly three decades of legal experience. She highlights her record of prosecuting hate crimes, protecting abortion rights, and working to prevent gun violence. Taylor has also pledged to lower costs for Virginians and strengthen the state’s economy.

"As Commonwealth’s Attorney, Shannon’s number one priority was keeping communities and families safe from crime," her campaign website reads. "Shannon has prioritized compassionate, effective policies to move Henrico forward, as the best way to keep the community safe while stressing rehabilitation."

Where the candidates differ

While both Democrats promise to defend reproductive rights and expand civil protections, key contrasts have emerged:

Professional Background & Vision

Taylor, who has served as Henrico County’s chief prosecutor since 2012, highlights her courtroom experience and leadership handling hate crimes, addressing the opioid crisis, and improving public safety through community-focused strategies.

Jones, a former delegate and attorney general staffer, wants to modernize the office by centering equity, innovation and accountability. His platform includes defending voting rights, standing up to big business, and promoting economic fairness.

Reproductive Rights

Taylor was among the first Virginia prosecutors to publicly say she would not prosecute abortion-related cases after Roe v. Wade was overturned. She frames reproductive access as a matter of justice, privacy and freedom.

Jones also supports abortion rights and has pledged to use the full authority of the office to protect and expand access to reproductive healthcare. He was endorsed by Repro Rising PAC, which praised his commitment to reproductive freedom.

Consumer and Corporate Accountability

Taylor focuses on everyday consumer protection—vowing to go after price gouging, predatory lenders, scams targeting seniors and organized retail theft.

Jones has taken a more aggressive stance against powerful companies, specifically Dominion Energy, pharmaceutical giants and telecom companies. He says he will push back against corporate overreach and strengthen consumer protections.

Gun Safety & Violence Prevention

Taylor has made gun violence prevention a central issue, supporting firearm safety laws, school safety upgrades and community-based intervention programs. She was recognized by Everytown for Gun Safety as a "Gun Violence Prevention Candidate of Distinction."

Jones supports closing background check loopholes, tackling youth gun violence, and addressing the spread of untraceable ghost guns. He calls for a statewide approach to improving public safety.

Police Accountability & Civil Rights

Taylor has worked to build trust between police and communities by expanding bias training and creating a new role in reviewing use-of-force incidents.

Jones proposes establishing a Civil Rights Division and Voter Protection Unit within the attorney general’s office to address systemic discrimination and protect election integrity.

What's next:

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Miyares in what is expected to be one of Virginia’s most competitive statewide races this fall.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots.