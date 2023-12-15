Virginia Ali, Ben’s Chili Bowl co-founder, celebrates 90th birthday
WASHINGTON - Virginia Ali, owner and co-founder of Ben’s Chili Bowl, is celebrating her 90th birthday this weekend.
She will mark the milestone on December 17. Earlier this week, her family held a birthday party in her honor at the Lincoln Theater.
Virginia and husband, Ben, opened the restaurant on U Street in 1958 where they began serving up their famous chili and half-smoke sausages. After Ben’s death in 2009, Virginia continued the restaurant with their children.
Ben’s Chili Bowl has become a landmark in Washington, D.C. They celebrated their 65th anniversary earlier this year.
