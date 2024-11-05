Virginia 7th Congressional District live results: Vindman vs Anderson

FAIRFAX, Va. - Polls close in Virginia at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. See the results in real time.
Here are the results of the 2024 election for Virginia's 7th Congressional District.
Having trouble viewing live election results? Click here.
Eugene Vindman makes his case for Congress
Voters in Virginia's 7th district will send a new representative to Congress in November. Lawyer and former Army Col. Eugene Vindman is the Democratic nominee in the race to replace Rep. Abigail Spanberger as she runs for governor next year. Vindman joins Jim on "The Final 5" to explain why he jumped in the race, his pivotal role in the first Trump impeachment, and how abortion rights and concerns about the economy are shaping his campaign.
Derrick Anderson wants to flip Virginia's 7th district
With Rep. Abigail Spanberger vacating Virginia's 7th congressional district in favor of a run for governor, Republicans sense a pickup opportunity. The GOP nominee, attorney and former Green Beret Derrick Anderson joins Jim on "The Final 5" to discuss the race and how the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan spurred him to run for the seat.
