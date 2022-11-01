Virginia 2022 tax stimulus check deadline Tuesday

Eligible Virginians can get up to $250 individually - and $500 if filing jointly - in 2022 state stimulus funds. But you have to act fast.

According to Kiplinger.com, to qualify for the state's one-time rebate - you must file your 2021 Virginia income tax return by November 1, 2022.

Kiplinger says you must also have a 2021 Virginia net tax liability to qualify.

If you can get your return out Tuesday - expect your payment in approximately four months.

The state has an online 'Check Your Eligibility' tool to see if you are eligible for the rebate.

A recent poll found that almost two-thirds of Americans are proponents of the federal government sending out inflation stimulus payments.