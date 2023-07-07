Expand / Collapse search

Multiple people shot, stabbed in DC overnight

WASHINGTON - Multiple people were shot and stabbed across Southwest and Southeast D.C. Thursday night, according to police. 

 

Shooting on Chesapeake Street Southeast 

D.C. Police tweeted about a shooting at 422 Chesapeake St SE around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. Police say they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital. 

Officials are on the lookout for a black sedan in connection with the shooting. 

Shooting on South Capitol Street Southwest

D.C. Police responded to the 4000 block of South Capital Street SW around 3:16 a.m. Friday morning for the report of a shooting. There, they located a crime scene but not a victim. 

An adult male was located at a local hospital receiving treatment for his injuries. He was shot during a robbery, according to police. 

Shooting on 12th Street Southeast

D.C. Police tweeted around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning about a shooting in the 700 block of 12th St SE. An adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and was transported to a hospital. 

Stabbing on Parkland Place Southeast

Police responded to a stabbing in the 500 block of Parkland Place in Southeast D.C. around 9:11 p.m. on Thursday. An adult male victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  

