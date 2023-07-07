Multiple people shot, stabbed in DC overnight

Multiple people were shot and stabbed across Southwest and Southeast D.C. Thursday night, according to police.

Shooting on Chesapeake Street Southeast

D.C. Police tweeted about a shooting at 422 Chesapeake St SE around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. Police say they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital.

Officials are on the lookout for a black sedan in connection with the shooting.

Shooting on South Capitol Street Southwest

D.C. Police responded to the 4000 block of South Capital Street SW around 3:16 a.m. Friday morning for the report of a shooting. There, they located a crime scene but not a victim.

An adult male was located at a local hospital receiving treatment for his injuries. He was shot during a robbery, according to police.

Shooting on 12th Street Southeast

D.C. Police tweeted around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning about a shooting in the 700 block of 12th St SE. An adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and was transported to a hospital.

Stabbing on Parkland Place Southeast

Police responded to a stabbing in the 500 block of Parkland Place in Southeast D.C. around 9:11 p.m. on Thursday. An adult male victim had non-life-threatening stab wounds, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.