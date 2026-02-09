Man charged with killing DC officer due in court Monday

The Brief Man accused of killing Officer Terry Bennett appears in court Monday. Police say he hit Bennett while driving erratically on I‑695. Bennett died two weeks later from his injuries.



The man accused of killing Officer Terry Bennett, who was struck by a vehicle on I‑695 just two days before Christmas last year, is expected in court Monday.

Jerrold Coates was arrested by D.C. police and charged with second‑degree murder while armed. Investigators say he was driving erratically and trying to change lanes when he hit Bennett. Coates’ vehicle came to a stop after striking the rear of Bennett’s car, and officers found him unconscious outside the vehicle.

Bennett, a First District officer, died after spending two weeks in the hospital. The Metropolitan Police Department later held a procession in his honor.

MPD Officer Terry Bennett (Metropolitan Police Department)