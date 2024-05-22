Violent 2 weeks in Fairfax County have residents concerned

Fairfax County residents are on edge following a string of violent crimes within a matter of days.

The latest happened Tuesday night when a woman walked into a 7-Eleven in Alexandria after police say she was stabbed multiple times. The stabbing investigation centered near the Mount Vernon Square Shopping Center.

Police are still searching for possible witnesses and are asking anyone with surveillance footage to contact police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Stabbing in Mount Vernon Square under investigation

Earlier Wednesday morning, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed at the Citgo gas station on Richmond Highway after an argument by the pumps. Police identified him as Arthur Edward Mann II, 38, of Fairfax.

Mann II and the gunman were arguing when police say the suspect pulled out his weapon and opened fire. The victim was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, 40–50 years old, with short hair, and a beard. The investigation is ongoing.

Last Friday in Bailey’s Crossroads, police say two men tried to rob a 21-year-old man and ended up killing him on Argyle Drive.

Earlier last week, a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Centreville was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong.