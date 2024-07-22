Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell speaks on loss of Khyree Jackson after deadly car accident in Maryland

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell remembers exactly where he was when he received the call that the team's fourth round draft pick Khyree Jackson, had tragically died in a triple-fatal crash in Prince George's County.

"I was actually on the West Coast at the time. And you know, it's the call you really as a head coach — and I've had some dialogue with a lot of other coaches around the league — we all absolutely fear," O'Connell said Monday in his first public remarks about the incident. "This time of year where you've had an offseason program, the energy is high, the enthusiasm is high and you're hoping to get your team back in and, you know, to get that phone call and know, not only Khyree, but you know, two other tragic lives were lost … All young adults gone way, way too early."

"It just leaves you heartbroken and you just your thoughts and your prayers and your support for the family, and I'm so proud of this organization for how we have handled it and will continue to handle it," O'Connell continued. "It stays with you."

Related article

O'Connell spoke highly of the time he shared with Jackson during the draft process and on the practice field.

He said the 24-year-old from Upper Marlboro, Maryland had such a laser focus on what his mission was, and it really showed up in the spring.

"He had a very, very good spring and was really looking forward to, you know, coming back to training camp and being well on his way on that path to having a big impact on our team for this year," O'Connell said. "Ultimately, a tragedy. Like I said, a life ended far too early."

O'Connell also reminisced about Jackson's character: "I remember the first time I saw him up close, it was the Senior Bowl. There were one on one reps in the redzone. He had a pension for commentary, let's say and, you know, the player that he was playing against didn't seem to be having very much fun. But I think Khyree was just a joyful spirit."

Related article

Maryland State Police are currently investigating the triple-fatal crash in Prince George's County that occurred the morning of July 6.

The two others riding in the car along with Jackson were identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel of Upper Marlboro, and 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, Jr. of Upper Marlboro.

According to police, Hazel and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash, with Hazel driving, Jackson in the front seat, and Lytton in the rear.

All three victims were alumni of Wise Jr. High School in Prince George's County.

How Vikings will honor Khyree Jackson

The Vikings on Monday announced how they plan to honor Jackson’s life this season. The ownership group is paying a significant portion of Jackson’s funeral expenses, with a service planned for Friday. O’Connell, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Brian Flores, Matt Daniels and Daronte Jones will attend Friday’s service.

The Vikings will pay out Jackson’s signing bonus, more than $827,000, to his estate. Vikings’ players will wear a "KJ" helmet decal this season, coaches will wear a "KJ" pin and his No. 31 and locker at TCO Performance Center will go unused this season. The team will release plans for a memorial service with family, teammates and staff at a later date.

What they’re saying

O’Connell has gotten choked up multiple times talking about Jackson. He called his death a "wake up call" that we’re not guaranteed anything.

"There’s not one player in that locker room that probably didn’t think about at some point in their grieving process, could that have been me? My message is going to be I’m not going to take a single day, minute, moment that I have with you guys for granted," O’Connell said.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talked about his time with Jackson during the pre-draft process and bringing him to Minnesota. Jackson had left football and was working at a grocery store before playing at Alabama for two seasons, then spending last year at Oregon.

"Khyree was a joyful spirit. It’s a tragedy that he’s not here," Adofo-Mensah said.

What’s next

Vikings’ officials have made it clear players can use whatever resources they need to grieve Jackson’s death. The team will have its own memorial service at a later date.

"It’s my responsibility to make sure all of his teammates as well as his family and the people who are closest with him know how much I cared for him and how much we all cared for him, and we will continue to do that moving forward," O'Connell said.

FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul contributed to this report.



