Teens shoot fireworks at officers during large fight outside Virginia McDonald's: police

The Brief A large fight erupted outside a McDonald's in Vienna, Virginia, on Friday. When officers responded, some people started shooting fireworks at them. Two officers were hurt. No arrests were announced.



A large fight between high school students outside a Virginia McDonald's ended with two officers injured, after the teens shot fireworks at them.

What we know:

Vienna officers were called out to the McDonald's on Maple Avenue because of reports of a fight between a large crowd of high school students.

When the officers got there, some of the group started shooting fireworks at officers, according to the Vienna Police Department. Two officers had minor injuries.

Fairfax County and state police then came to the scene to help Vienna officers. Officials used pepper balls to disperse the crowd.

What we don't know:

Vienna police did not announce any arrests, but said that they are investigating, trying to identify the people involved in the incident. No other information was available.