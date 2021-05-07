Video: Swarming bees spotted clustered on pavement near White House
WASHINGTON - Swarming bees were caught on camera clustering on the pavement on 15th Street in D.C. this week – but there’s no explanation for why they were there.
D.C. police told FOX 5 they did not respond to the street for any reports of a large bee swarm.
Beekeeping is legal in the District - within certain guidelines.
It probably says something about Brood X anxiety in the D.C. area that Twitter user @geraldinemom said she initially thought the buzzing mass was cicadas, rather than the stinging insects.
Neighboring Maryland is expected to be ground zero for the emergence of a "tsunami" of cicadas this spring.
Already, DMV residents are seeing the bugs burrowing up and out of the earth throughout the area.