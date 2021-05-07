Video: Swarming bees spotted clustered on pavement near White House

Swarming bees were caught on camera clustering on the pavement on 15th Street in D.C. this week – but there’s no explanation for why they were there.

Cicadas 2021: Brood X starting to emerge for the first time in 17 years

D.C. police told FOX 5 they did not respond to the street for any reports of a large bee swarm.

Beekeeping is legal in the District - within certain guidelines.

It probably says something about Brood X anxiety in the D.C. area that Twitter user @geraldinemom said she initially thought the buzzing mass was cicadas, rather than the stinging insects.

Neighboring Maryland is expected to be ground zero for the emergence of a "tsunami" of cicadas this spring.

Already, DMV residents are seeing the bugs burrowing up and out of the earth throughout the area.