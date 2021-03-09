‘Tsunami of cicadas’ is on its way the DC area

The warmer temperatures this week should serve as a reminder that with the season’s shift, the D.C. area is in for a veritable ‘tsunami of cicadas."

Experts say that "Brood X" – which is poised to emerge from the ground for the first time in 17 years – is will begin popping up once the ground reaches about 64 degrees.

According to the Washington Post, that should be around mid May.

The cicadas will largely be centered near the D.C. area, with Maryland serving as the epicenter, according to experts.

Scientists at Virginia Tech say that as many as 1.5 million cicadas will emerge per acre as they infest regions including Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

The miniature menace won’t be isolated to the mid-Atlantic region though.

Cicadas may also emerge in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia this spring.

Last year, brood IX emerged from underground in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

When the billions of cicadas emerge after nearly two decades underground, they have a short lifespan above ground — flying to the treetops to mate. The males sing to attract females, and their offspring will bury themselves into the ground for another 17 years, only to continue the cycle in 2038.

The good news is that cicadas aren’t harmful, but may get in the way.

