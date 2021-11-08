Video: Silver Spring business held up by gunman, while accomplice jumps over counter
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Silver Spring business was held up by at least two suspects in October – and Montgomery County police are hoping surveillance video will help the public lead them in the right direction in their investigation.
READ MORE: New video shows suspects in downtown Silver Spring shooting, police say
The video shows one suspect enter the business in the 10100 block of New Hampshire Avenue with a gun, while a second suspect hurdles over the counter.
READ MORE: Prince George’s County man convicted in ‘execution style’ murder in White Oak
The second suspect then jumps back over with counter with what appears to be a cash-register drawer before the pair runs off.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Police responded to the scene on Oct. 28, around 9:43 p.m.
Advertisement
If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5070.