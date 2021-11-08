Video: Silver Spring business held up by gunman, while accomplice jumps over counter

A Silver Spring business was held up by at least two suspects in October – and Montgomery County police are hoping surveillance video will help the public lead them in the right direction in their investigation.

The video shows one suspect enter the business in the 10100 block of New Hampshire Avenue with a gun, while a second suspect hurdles over the counter.

The second suspect then jumps back over with counter with what appears to be a cash-register drawer before the pair runs off.

Police responded to the scene on Oct. 28, around 9:43 p.m.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5070.

