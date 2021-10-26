New video shows suspects in downtown Silver Spring shooting, police say

Authorities have released new video showing who they say are two additional suspects in a shooting from earlier this month in downtown Silver Spring.

The shooting happened on Fenton Street around 3:30 a.m. on October 16.

Officers say three suspects arrived by vehicle at a gas station and fired shots at individuals across the street striking several residences, businesses and vehicles with numerous rounds of ammunition. The three then fled the scene in their vehicle, police say.

The new video shows two suspects – one wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweater with a True Religion logo on back and another in a white hooded sweatshirt with the Daydreamer logo on the front. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 240-773-6870.