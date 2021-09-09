Prince George’s County man convicted in ‘execution style’ murder in White Oak

A Prince George’s County man who shot two victims to death during a marijuana deal in White Oak was convicted today.

A Montgomery County jury found Andy Panton, 22, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Jordan Radway of Laurel and 24-year-old Christian Roberts of Silver Spring.

Panton faces two consecutive life sentences.

Montgomery County police began investigating when Radway and Roberts were found in a crashed car in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane.

Investigators say Radway and Roberts had met with a man named Dontaye Hunt, and Panton.

Hunt was arrested shortly after homicides. He told police that the pair intended to rob the men, but they had no plans to kill them.

Although Hunt declined to identify the killer, police were eventually able to determine that Panton had pulled the trigger.

