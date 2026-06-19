A Maryland state delegate and a union leader are accusing each other of assault after a confrontation outside an early voting site in Gaithersburg, an incident captured on video and now under police review.

The Brief A Maryland state delegate and a union leader are accusing each other of assault outside an early voting site. Video shows volunteers separating the men after the confrontation at Bohrer Park. Gaithersburg police responded and both men say they plan to pursue charges against the other.



The dispute unfolded Thursday at Bohrer Park on the final day of early voting, where campaigns and political groups had tents set up on both sides of the walkway.

A staffer with the grocery workers union accused Delegate Gabriel Acevero of crossing a boundary where candidates are not permitted to campaign.

The argument escalated when UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO President Gino Renne stepped in.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows volunteers separating Acevero, wearing a dark shirt and pants, and Renne, in a white shirt and shorts, moments after the altercation.

Video shows tensions flare at Maryland early voting site as delegate, union leader allege assault | Video obtained by FOX 5 shows volunteers separating Acevero, wearing a dark shirt and pants, and Renne, in a white shirt and shorts, moments after the Expand

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Maryland Congresswoman April McClain Delaney spoke with both men in an effort to calm tensions.

Other candidates at the site said they were disappointed that the dispute turned physical. "Tensions have been high for a while throughout the week between campaigns and it was just really unfortunate to see how it all played out in the end," said state senate candidate Destiny Drake West.

Renne told FOX 5 he was attempting to intervene in the dispute between his staff member and Acevero when the confrontation escalated. He said Acevero "sucker punched" him and showed FOX 5 cuts and bruises from the incident.

Acevero, in a statement to FOX 5, said he acted in self‑defense, claiming Renne entered the tent where he was sitting, verbally harassed him and "menacingly" advanced toward him before taking a swing.

Gaithersburg police responded, but no arrests were made. Both men say they plan to pursue charges against the other. Police say the incident remains under review and that any additional evidence, including video, could become part of the case.

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