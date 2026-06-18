Maryland delegate accused of assaulting union leader, congresswoman intervenes

The Brief Local authorities and political figures are responding after a physical altercation broke out at an early voting site in Gaithersburg on Thursday. The incident reportedly involved Maryland State Delegate Gabriel Acevero and local union leader Fiorigi "Gino" Renne. While candidate Hamza Khan condemned the altercation as a malicious assault by an elected official, Delegate Gabriel Acevero released a contradictory statement claiming he was the one targeted and forced to act strictly in self-defense.



Local authorities and political figures are responding after a physical altercation broke out at the Bohrer Park Activity Center early voting site in Gaithersburg on Thursday.

The incident reportedly involved Maryland State Delegate Gabriel Acevero and local union leader Fiorigi "Gino" Renne.

Conflicting accounts of the altercation

What they're saying:

Following the incident, local candidate Hamza Khan released a statement condemning what he described as an unprovoked act of violence by an elected official.

Photo courtesy of local candidate Hamza Khan's team.

"A few moments ago, my team reported that a violent incident broke out at the Bohrer Park Early Vote Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland," he said. "Apparently, a sitting state delegate took it upon themselves to act with malice and assault another person. We serve the people. If you cannot do that: resign."

However, Delegate Gabriel Acevero (D-District 39) released a contradictory statement, asserting that he acted strictly in self-defense after being verbally harassed and physically targeted.

"Earlier today at the early voting site at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg, I was assaulted by Mr. Fiorigi ‘Gino’ Renne and forced to defend myself."

Acevero claimed Renne "took a swing" at him, forcing him to use physical force in response.

He added, "The police were called. They interviewed multiple eyewitnesses who corroborated that Mr. Renne assaulted me and that I was defending myself. I plan to press charges against Mr. Renne."

Photo courtesy of Delegate Gabriel Acevero's team (D-District 39).

Acevero said the confrontation began while he was seated under a tent about 10 feet away from Renne at the early voting site, when Renne approached him, verbally harassed him and invaded his personal space before allegedly swinging at him, prompting him to respond in self-defense.

Conflicting accounts also emerged over what triggered the confrontation, with Renne saying the dispute began during campaign-related activity near the early voting site and escalated after he believed Acevero was crossing a Board of Elections demarcation line.

File Photo.

Renne alleged that during the exchange he heard Acevero speaking about his wife, and said that when he moved closer, Acevero "sucker punched" him with a closed fist, adding that his staff came to his defense. He also described Acevero as "unstable" and said the incident was not the first time he had allegedly acted aggressively.

Video shared with FOX 5 shows tense moments immediately following the altercation, as bystanders moved in to separate those involved.

A witness working at the voting site, John Kilker, said, "Just to see him assault a 72-year-old man… absolutely should not do that."

At one point during the incident, Congresswoman McClain Delaney reportedly stepped in to help break up the fight and separate those involved.

Police report minor injury, no immediate arrests

The Gaithersburg Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the report of an assault at 6:03 p.m.

"By the time the officers arrived, the individuals involved had already been separated, and the incident was not directly observed by the police," authorities stated.

One individual sustained a minor injury, and while a police report was documented, no arrests were made. However, they emphasized that "additional information or evidence, including video, can be reviewed as part of the reporting process."