Maryland woman charged in deadly DC hit-and-run

The Brief Maryland woman arrested and charged in the deadly hit‑and‑run. Police say she struck Dawn Ciccone in a crosswalk. Investigators say she fled before being arrested July 26.



A Maryland woman has been arrested and charged in a hit‑and‑run crash that killed a D.C. pedestrian in April, according to police.

Shaneia Gregnesia Lincoln, 34, of Upper Marlboro, faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of 61‑year‑old Dawn Ciccone of northwest D.C. Police said the crash happened April 18 around 11:11 a.m. at 23rd Street and L Street NW in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

Investigators said Lincoln was driving a 2026 Jeep Wrangler southbound on 23rd Street when she passed vehicles waiting in the left‑turn lane by moving through the middle lane, which is not designated for turns. Ciccone was in the crosswalk crossing L Street when Lincoln struck her, police said.

Lincoln did not stop and fled the scene, according to investigators. Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested her on July 26.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Maryland driver charged in deadly DC hit-and-run