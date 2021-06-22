Video shows suspects linked to assault, vehicle theft, DC police say

Expand / Collapse search

Washington, D.C.
D.C. police have released surveillance video showing suspects who they believe are linked to an assault and a vehicle theft on Benning Road, Northeast.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released video showing suspected who are wanted in connection with an assault and a vehicle theft last week in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

Surveillance video the suspects around 10:28 p.m. on June 17.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Delaware tag that reads XP981661.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.
 