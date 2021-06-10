Video: Suspects in attack on transgender woman at a DC laundromat caught on camera

D.C. police on Thursday released surveillance video showing a group of suspects accused of attacking and stabbing a transgender woman in a Northeast laundromat.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime after the assailants reportedly hurled anti-LGBTQ slurs at her while they struck and stabbed her.

Police are looking for a man and two women in connection with the incident at the Capital Laundry Mat on Benning Road, Northeast near the intersection with 17th Street, Northeast.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.