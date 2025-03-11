Video shows school bus driver cross into oncoming traffic lane to speed by driver in Largo

Prince George's County Public Schools says it's investigating after a school bus driver was caught on camera speeding down a neighborhood road and, at one point, crossing into oncoming traffic to get around a woman's car.

Leah Floyd took the video and shared it exclusively with FOX 5. In it, you can see the school bus driver speed up, cross the double solid lines in an area where passing is not allowed and overtake Floyd's car.

Floyd told FOX 5 that before the bus driver sped past her, they were closely tailgating her for about five minutes before becoming frustrated because she was driving at the 25 mph speed limit on New Orchard Drive in her Largo neighborhood Monday afternoon. She said the bus driver put children, drivers, and pedestrians in danger.

"I’m upset because I see the children on the bus. My daughter has told me a dozen times that the driver drives crazy and I have seen them drive, speeding up and down the street. But when I actually saw what they did, this time on my street, I was a little upset about it," Floyd said.

A Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson told FOX 5 that the school system takes safety seriously.

In a statement, the district said in part, "Upon learning of this incident, we initiated an immediate investigation to assess the situation and determine appropriate actions. PGCPS has a zero-tolerance policy for unsafe driving, and we hold our bus drivers to the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

We want to assure the public that we are committed to working diligently to ensure the safety of both our students and all individuals sharing the roads in our communities."

FOX 5 specifically asked the spokesperson if this bus driver is still employed and transporting students. The spokesperson only said that "the incident is under investigation."