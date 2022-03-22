Video shows red truck driving through tornado in central Texas

It was like a scene out of the movie "Twister" when a truck drove through a tornado in Central Texas on Monday.

The video above, shot by storm chaser Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media, shows a red truck driving down a road in Elgin, Texas, as it gets blown over onto its side by a tornado. The truck was then spun around before getting flipped back upright onto its wheels.

Amazingly, the truck was able to drive away as the twister went on to knock down trees and power lines along the road.

ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH STORM ANXIETY WHEN SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS

Emfinger said he witnessed the tornado causing quite a bit of damage in Elgin, including destroying a few mobile homes and heavily damaging other homes. At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital after their mobile home was destroyed.

If you are driving and see a tornado moving in your direction, the National Weather Service advises you to immediately pull over to the side of the road and seek shelter.

THIS IS WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU ARE DRIVING AND THERE IS A TORNADO ON THE GROUND

If there are sturdy buildings around, enter one and go to its lowest level without windows. If no such shelter is available, find the lowest point on the ground and lie down, covering your head with your hands.

The NWS recommends getting as far away from your car as possible in that situation. Try to avoid places with trees or other objects that might get picked up by the tornado.

