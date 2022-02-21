Video shows ‘person of interest’ in vacant rowhouse fire that killed 3 Baltimore firefighters

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has released video showing who they call a 'person of interest' in a vacant rowhouse fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters in January.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The video shows a man wearing a hoodie walking near South Stricker Street around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 23.

Hours after the video was shot, Baltimore firefighters were called to 205 S. Stricker St. and entered an abandoned house to extinguish a heavy blaze.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The vacant rowhouse collapsed minutes later, killing Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and firefighter/paramedic Kenny Lacayo.

City and state officials, as well as the ATF, are offering a $100,000 in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 888-ATF-TIPS.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report