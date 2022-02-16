Video shows moment Van Jefferson found out his wife was in labor after Rams' Super Bowl win

For Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson, Sunday was a night full of emotional highs mixed with even more highs.

Not only did the second-year wide receiver played part in the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI win, but the 25-year-old and his wife, Samaria, made national headlines after the game after it was revealed that the couple was about to welcome their second child on Super Bowl Sunday.

As Samaria was reportedly rushed to the hospital in the middle of Sunday's game, which Van didn't know at the time, NFL Films captured the dramatic moment the Rams wide receiver found out his wife was in labor.

"Your wife is giving birth right now," a Rams staff member told Van in the video.

"Oh my gosh!" Van exclaimed.

As soon as Van heard the news, he turned to his daughter to tell him that they need to leave SoFi Stadium.

"Mommy's finna have a baby," Van calmly explained to his daughter. "We gotta go!"

Below is the video of the dramatic but wholesome exchange between the dad and soon-to-be big sis.

The Rams wide receiver eventually took to social media to give the announcement fans had anxiously waited: the birth of the couple's second child!

On Valentine's Day, the day after the birth of their newborn baby, Van took to Twitter to pay tribute to Samaria with the caption reading, "MVP."

Jefferson finished the game with four catches and 23 receiving yards in Sunday's historic win.

