Video shows masked federal agents making arrest in DC

The Brief Video shows masked agents in an unmarked minivan arresting two men in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood. Neighbors say the men did not identify themselves beyond claiming to be with immigration; ICE says agents may wear masks for safety. Mayor Bowser urged federal officers to remove masks, show ID, and clearly identify their agencies during arrests.



The debate over federal agents wearing masks continues in the District after FOX 5 DC received video of two men arrested in D.C. by unidentified law enforcement.

The arrest was recorded in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood this morning.

What we know:

"Are you with the police? Who are you with?" neighbors can be heard asking in the video.

The woman who captured the video tells me the whole incident lasted about four minutes — she recorded the entire time.

She saw the agents — in a minivan with Maryland plates — pull over the white construction van during rush hour traffic on Nebraska Avenue Northwest, but wasn’t sure exactly why the stop was initiated.

The agents then handcuffed the two men inside and took them away in the minivan — all the while not responding to neighbors’ requests to see identification, just saying once that they were with immigration.

ICE officials tell FOX 5's Homa Bash that they are working to confirm the arrests and release more details about the circumstances.

Are ICE agents allowed to wear masks?

Dig deeper:

"If law enforcement is engaging in activities that are aboveboard, what is the harm in identifying their agency and their name?" says civil and criminal litigator Eric Faddis.

An expert with the Center for American Progress says cases of people impersonating immigration officers throughout the country have been hugely concerning.

"Outside of the legal concerns, we know for a fact this is posing a danger both to communities as well as the officers engaged in these practices," said Allie Preston from the Center for American Progress.

"I think the mask is just designed to intimidate people," said one woman who asked to remain anonymous. "I understand that some of these masked men think it’s for protection, but they’re just escalating situations and making it more difficult for people involved."

ICE officials say agents do have the option to wear masks if they want to for their safety — especially with so many people recording arrests lately.

Bowser responds to masked arrests

Local perspective:



On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on X, "Trust between community and law enforcement is central to our city’s safety."

She requested federal agents not wear masks, clearly identify their agencies, and provide ID during arrests.



"What has not worked during this period of time is ICE terrorizing communities, especially with masks, and especially not having enough information about where people are. I've said that repeatedly. I'll say it again," said Bowser.