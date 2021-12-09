Video shows man smashing Basilica’s Our Lady of Fatima statue with hammer

Authorities have released video showing a man smashing the Our Lady of Fatima statue at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception with a hammer.

The incident happened Sunday night and was discovered Monday morning by Basilica security personnel.

In the video the man can be seen climbing onto the statue’s base before striking the statue’s face and hands with a hammer. He then appears to pick up a piece of the chipped stone before leaving the area.

"Though we are deeply pained by this incident, we pray for the perpetrator through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary under her title of Our Lady of Fatima," Basilica Monsignor Walter Rossi said in a statement.

Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.