Video shows interrogation of man convicted in 2001 cold case murder

Newly released video shows the moments police arrested and questioned a killer that had been hiding in plain sight- for more than two decades.

Eugene Gligor was arrested in June 2024 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend's mother, Leslie Preer, in 2001.

Police say Gligor killed her inside her home in Chevy Chase, Md., and right now, he’s in jail waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty.

But that wasn’t always his plea as we see in the newly released video.

Police release new video

What we know:

For almost 30 minutes, you can see two detectives with Montgomery County police question 45-year-old Gligor about his involvement in the murder of Preer.

"Yes, that she was murdered, yeah," he responds.

Gligor was arrested in June 2024 at his home in D.C.

"I mean, I’m feeling a little bit caught off guard," he goes on to say.

A brutal murder

Dig deeper:

In police body camera video, you can see police detaining him and putting him in the back of the patrol car before arriving to this interrogation room where the detectives told him that his DNA placed him at the scene of the 2001 murder.

Detectives say Preer was strangled and her head was "battered" into the floor.

"So from the crime scene, the DNA that was taken, we actually have a sample of your DNA and it was compared to the crime scene DNA, and it matched. So we know that you were there at the time when Leslie died," the detective told Gligor.

Gligor told detectives he has no recollection of that day before starting–or attempting–to cry.

"There’s no tears coming out of your face," one detective says in the video.

"I’m very dry right now," Gligor responds.

Victim's daughter speaks out

What she says:

The daughter of Lesie Preer and former girlfriend of Gligor also spoke to FOX 5. They dated back in high school.

"He killed my mom and it’s terrifying," Lauren Preer said. "He was a killer in plain sight. Someone part of my family, part of my friends and he was right there."

She told FOX 5 she had a chance to watch parts of the interrogation that left her feeling awful.

"I mean, of course, he was there. His DNA is there and the fact that he’s trying to say he didn’t know what was happening, or I don’t remember! I’m not okay with that! I know he’s lying," Preer said.

Towards the end of the interrogation, Gligor did finally ask for a lawyer and shortly after the video ended.

Guilty plea

What's next:

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is expected back in court next month for his sentencing.