A group of men were caught on camera snatching koi fish from a pond in Ocean City and tossing them around in a horrible case of animal cruelty that led to the death of one of the marine animals.

Authorities in Maryland’s beach town said the incident happened on July 1 at a residence on 77th Street.

Surveillance video from the home captured a group of five men, all between 18 and 25 years old, approaching the koi pond.

Video shows group snatching koi fish from pond, tossing them around in Ocean City (Ocean City Police Department)

One tried to use a shovel to scoop the fish from the pond. When that didn’t work, the video shows several of the men jumping the fence and grabbing at least two fish from the pond with their hands.

At least one of the fish can be seen being tossed around and dropped to the ground before it is thrown back into the pond.

Police say one fish was killed during the incident.

Here’s how police describe the suspects:

MALE #1: white male, approximately 18-25 years old, short cut light brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt with yellow writing on the front, dark blue shorts, and carrying a shovel.

MALE #2: white male, approximately 18-25 years old, wearing a black ballcap, a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, and white Crocs.

MALE #3: Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, black hair, wearing a white t-shirt, and black shorts.

MALE #4: Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, with brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers.

MALE #5: Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years old, with black hair, wearing a black t-shirt, gray pants, and carrying a beach chair.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact PFC E. Rhode at erhode@oceancitymd.gov, or the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610.