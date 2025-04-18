The Brief Body-camera footage shows crash that killed mother of four as driver allegedly fled police. Patricia Riddick, 34, died from injuries; her child sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation continues into the March 21 incident in Prince George’s County.



Officials have released body-camera and dashcam footage showing the crash that killed a mother of four as a driver allegedly fled police in Prince George’s County.

Video shows deadly crash

What we know:

The incident took place on March 21 at around 7:30 p.m. Seat Pleasant Police attempted to stop a sedan on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The driver initially pulled over but quickly sped away.

Prince George’s County Police spotted the vehicle minutes later at a nearby gas station and attempted another stop. The driver fled, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when the sedan collided with an SUV at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Belle Haven Drive.

The SUV driver, identified as 34-year-old Patricia Riddick, was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. A child riding with her sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt in the crash. The driver of the sedan was taken into custody.

READ MORE: Mother of 4 killed, child injured in crash with driver fleeing Prince George's County police

Investigation into crash continues

FOX 5 spoke with Riddick’s sister, Tasha, who described her as a beautiful soul, deeply loved, and who committed herself to community service.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General says the crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Video shows crash that killed mother of 4 as driver allegedly fled Prince George's County police (Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General)