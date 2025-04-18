Video shows crash that killed mother of 4 as driver allegedly fled Prince George's County police
LANDOVER, Md. - Officials have released body-camera and dashcam footage showing the crash that killed a mother of four as a driver allegedly fled police in Prince George’s County.
Video shows deadly crash
What we know:
The incident took place on March 21 at around 7:30 p.m. Seat Pleasant Police attempted to stop a sedan on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. The driver initially pulled over but quickly sped away.
Prince George’s County Police spotted the vehicle minutes later at a nearby gas station and attempted another stop. The driver fled, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when the sedan collided with an SUV at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Belle Haven Drive.
The SUV driver, identified as 34-year-old Patricia Riddick, was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. A child riding with her sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt in the crash. The driver of the sedan was taken into custody.
READ MORE: Mother of 4 killed, child injured in crash with driver fleeing Prince George's County police
Investigation into crash continues
FOX 5 spoke with Riddick’s sister, Tasha, who described her as a beautiful soul, deeply loved, and who committed herself to community service.
The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General says the crash remains under investigation.
Video shows crash that killed mother of 4 as driver allegedly fled Prince George's County police (Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General and previous FOX 5 reporting.