Mother of 4 killed, child injured in crash with driver fleeing Prince George's County police

The Brief A young mother of four was killed in a crash in Prince George's County. Family has identified her as Patricia Riddick. The car that crashed into Riddick was fleeing from police. That driver was also taken to the hospital. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating because there was a police pursuit.



New video obtained by FOX 5 shows the deadly ending of a police pursuit in Prince George’s County.

Police say a driver fleeing police hit and killed a woman — a mother of four. Family has identified the victim as 34-year-old Patricia Riddick.

The backstory:

According to authorities, a Seat Pleasant police officer pulled over a Genesis Sedan on Friday, March 21. Although the driver stopped initially, they sped off moments later.

Seat Pleasant police did not pursue the driver but broadcast a ‘be on the lookout.’

A short time later, Prince George’s County police located that car and gave what was called a "brief pursuit," which ended with the crash.

The car police were pursuing was coming up MLK Highway, speeding toward the intersection with Belle Haven Drive. Riddick was reportedly crossing the intersection in her Nissan SUV around 7:30 p.m. when the driver of the Genesis hit her.

What they're saying:

Riddick’s sister, Tasha, told FOX 5 she was a beautiful soul, deeply loved, and recently converted to Islam and committed herself to community service.

A family friend who spoke with FOX 5 says this loss is devastating, especially for the kids.

"I honestly broke down crying because I was just like ‘oh my God’, these kids are going through another tragedy, and it hurts real bad," friend Corinna Watkins said.

Family says Riddick had already endured a lot of pain in the past year, losing both her children’s father and their step-father. Now, those kids have lost their mother as well.

"They have lost two dads and on top of it now, their mother. I just pray for them. Pray for their hearts. Pray for, their lives are just shattered right now," Watkins said.

READ MORE: Maryland AG investigating after police pursuit ends in deadly crash

What we don't know:

We do not know the reason for the initial stop of this vehicle, nor what charges the driver may face, but State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said that "those individuals who fled, who believed they were just going to get away with it. Now, not only did they not get away with it, now they’re facing more and more serious charges."

What's next:

Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating what charges may come for the driver of the sedan fleeing police, but haven’t announced any at this time.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating because there was a police pursuit. Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz spoke about the incident on Monday.

"That is in your control to stop. There’s a whole system in place for you to redress any grievances you have against the police department or government and you can do those things. I would just urge people to stop. There’s no reason to not stop," he said.

FOX 5 is told that a vigil is being held Monday night to honor Patricia Riddick.