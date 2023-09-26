VIDEO: Close call for Montgomery County student after car flies by stopped school bus

Montgomery County police posted video of the scary moment when a student had a close call with a car that went whizzing by their stopped school bus.

The police department posted the video as a reminder to drivers to stop at least 20 feet away from a school bus when the red lights are flashing and the stop sign is out.

Luckily, the student was on guard and quickly stopped after seeing that the car was not slowing down.

"This is why it is important to be vigilant and pay attention to school buses. This student could be your child," police wrote.

MCPS says the driver has been cited and mailed a fine of $250.