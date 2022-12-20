VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County

Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera.

The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron Ct. in Lanham, lives with them and contacted FOX 5 on Tuesday.

She says shots were fired into their home between 8 and 9 p.m. on Monday night. She also says one bullet entered above the entryway and another through a bedroom window.

Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the home at 8:25 p.m. and the home was vandalized by gunfire. They are investigating and have recovered the shell casings.

A neighbor's Ring doorbell camera captured the shooting.

The daughter says whoever fired the shots had the wrong house. She says nothing like this has happened before and her parents have lived in the neighborhood for 39 years.