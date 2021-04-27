Video: Salisbury mayor reunites with daughters after East Africa deployment

The mayor of Salisbury captured an emotional reunion with his daughters at their school after year of deployment in East Africa.

Mayor Jake Day thanked everyone who took care of them while he was overseas via Twitter.

"This unforgettable moment, reuniting with my babies after a year deployed to East Africa. Thank you to their teachers, babysitter, grandparents, aunts, uncles and Mommy for loving them and protecting them. Daddy is glad to be home," he wrote.

According to an article posted on the Defense department’s website, Day, a Maryland National Guard information operations officers, deployed to Djibouti in June 2020 as part of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.

He was commissioned to the National Guard in 2009.