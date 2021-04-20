DC woman celebrates 103rd birthday; credits long life to love

A neighborhood in Southeast D.C. saw quite a celebration on Tuesday.

Family, friends and neighbors of Virginia Johnson got together for a drive-by parade along H Street to wish her a happy 103rd birthday.

She said it’s one of the best birthday celebrations she’s ever had.

Johnson says her secret to a long life is love.

She says she has so much love in her life and in her heart, and that’s kept her going all these years.

