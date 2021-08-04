Video: Robbery suspects wrestle victim to the ground outside DC gas station

D.C. police have released surveillance video showing five suspects wrestle a victim to the ground outside a Northeast gas station during a robbery.

MORE CRIME VIDEO: Armed scooter ‘carjacking’ in Southeast DC caught on camera

They hope members of the public will be able to identify the culprits – and report them.

MORE CRIME VIDEO: MPD releases new video of suspects involved in 14th St double shooting

Police began investigating when they responded to the scene in the 6200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast around 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

If you can help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

